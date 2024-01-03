Things You Need To Know About Selling And Purchasing Video Games

Video game collecting is more than just a hobby—it’s a vibrant and growing community that spans across continents. Whether it’s for the nostalgia, the thrill of the hunt, or the potential for future investment, collectors around the globe spend countless hours and resources amassing an impressive array of video game titles, hardware, and memorabilia.

According to a 2020 report from Market Research Future, the global market for used or pre-owned video games alone is projected to reach around $67 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025. This booming market not only provides a strong platform for buying and selling games but also serves as a testament to the enduring appeal and value of video games in our culture.

Here are some things you need to know and consider when selling and purchasing video games online:

Evaluate the Game and Understand its Market Value

Make sure it is authentic and not a counterfeit. Websites like PriceCharting and completed sales on eBay can help determine the current market value. Keep in mind that a game’s value can fluctuate over time, so it’s important to stay up-to-date on market trends.

Additionally, consider the condition of the game and any special features or limited editions that may increase its value. Before you sell your games, take the time to research and evaluate their worth to ensure you’re getting a fair price.

For collectors looking to purchase games, it’s also important to do your research and understand the market value of a game before making a purchase. This will help you make informed decisions and avoid overpaying for a game.

Consider the Seller’s Reputation

Go through the seller’s ratings and reviews, especially when purchasing games online. Look for trustworthy and reputable sellers who have a history of positive transactions. This can help ensure that you’re getting an authentic and high-quality game.

When selling games, building a good reputation as a seller is also important. Provide accurate descriptions and images of your items, package them carefully, and ship them promptly to maintain good ratings and reviews. Most online marketplaces have a rating system, so be sure to communicate with buyers and address any concerns they may have to maintain a positive reputation.

Ensure Regional Compatibility

Since games are often region-locked, verify the region of both the game and console before making a purchase to avoid compatibility issues. This is especially important when purchasing from international sellers or buying foreign versions of games.

For example, a North American game may not work on a European console and vice versa. Some consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch, are region-free, but it’s always best to double-check before making a purchase. Furthermore, check if the game has any region-specific DLC or online features that may not be accessible in your region.

Focus on Complete Sets

Prioritize these complete sets as they are often sought out by collectors. This includes games, consoles, controllers, and any additional accessories or items that were originally released with the game. Having a complete set not only adds value to your collection but also makes it more appealing to potential buyers if you ever decide to sell in the future.

Additionally, having all the necessary components can enhance your overall gaming experience. Even if you can’t complete a set right away, it’s worth keeping an eye out for missing pieces to add to your collection in the future.

Become Familiar with Rare and Collectible Games

Certain games have become highly sought after by collectors due to their rarity or limited releases. Educate yourself on these rare and collectible games as they may hold significant value in the market. Some notable examples include EarthBound for the Super Nintendo and Stadium Events for the Nintendo Entertainment System, both of which can fetch thousands of dollars in good condition.

Stay informed on new releases and limited edition games to potentially add these valuable items to your collection. Most importantly, remember to have fun and enjoy your collection! Whether you’re buying or selling, being part of the video game collecting community is an exciting and rewarding experience.

Stay Updated and Negotiate

Keep an eye on industry trends as the value of certain games can spike due to events like anniversaries, remakes, or sequels. Don’t shy away from a negotiation, most sellers are open to reasonable offers. At the same time, don’t be afraid to set a fair and firm price when selling.

Remember to always communicate clearly with buyers or sellers and update them promptly if any issues arise during the transaction process. With proper research and communication, buying and selling video games can be a fun and lucrative venture for collectors.

So get out there, explore the market, and add some amazing games to your collection!

The world of video game collecting is a constantly evolving space. With new games, consoles, and technology being released all the time, there will always be something new and exciting to add to your collection.

As technology continues to advance, it’s important for collectors to stay informed and adapt to these changes in order to continue preserving and enjoying the history of video games. So whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting out, there’s always something to discover and learn about in the world of video game collecting.

