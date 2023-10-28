To track someone on Facebook Messenger without them knowing, you simply have to install a tracking app on their smartphone, which could be done remotely or by having physical access to the device. This will allow you to read their Messenger chats and also track their live location.

If you just want to track their location, you could use an IP address logger to find the IP address of the user and trace their approximate location. Additionally, you can also make wise use of Messenger’s built-in location sharing feature, which provides a precise and real-time location of the user, assuming they have agreed to share this information.

A detailed step-by-step guide on how to track someone on Facebook Messenger without them knowing using a tracking app, IP address logging for their approximate location details, and location sharing features for precise location can be found below.

1. Using Tracking App

In this method, we will be using a popular monitoring software called mSpy that is used to track various activities on smartphones. It can be used to monitor call logs, text messages, GPS locations, and much more, including tracking users on Facebook Messenger.

Here are the steps to use the tracking app to track someone on Facebook Messenger:

Visit the mSpy website, choose a suitable subscription plan, and make the purchase. You will receive an email with instructions and a download link. Open the email on the target device, click on the download link, and install the application. If you want to install it remotely, follow the instructions in the email. Launch the app and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup. You will need to enter the registration code provided in the email. Log in to your mSpy dashboard from any browser on your own device to start monitoring the activities on the target phone.

For more detail about this tracking app, read how to tap a cell phone.

2. Using IP Address Logger

In this method, a unique link is sent to the user via Facebook Messenger. When the user clicks on this link, their IP address is captured, allowing us to discern their approximate location. Throughout this process, the user is unaware of being tracked.

Here are the steps to using an IP address logger to find someone’s location on Facebook Messenger:

Go to Google and search for any hilarious image or video that your target user likes. Copy the image or video link. Go to Grabify, paste the link, and click ‘create URL’. Once you are on the ‘tracking and logs’ page, scroll down and copy the link under ‘New URL’. Send this link to your target user, and once he clicks on it, his IP address, location, and other details will be displayed on your ‘tracking and logs’ page.

Note: You might want to change the domain or customize it to make it a unique link. You can find a detailed guide to this here: Find the IP address of a fake Facebook account.

3. Using Messenger’s Location Sharing Feature

This method gets a little tricky since we don’t want the user to know that we are tracking their location. By default on Messenger, the user needs to share their live location consensually, and you cannot initiate a location sharing request.

Now, to get them to share their location, you might have to create a fake Facebook business page that offers location-based offers. This way, there are high chances of getting location details from your target user, depending on how good your offer is.

Here are the steps to use the location sharing feature to get someone’s precise location on Facebook Messenger:

Create a fake Facebook page and make it look genuine by filling up all the details and listing attractive offers. For example, you can create a restaurant aggregator page that provides huge discounts on local dining. Go to the target user’s Facebook profile and send them a friend request or comment on their public posts, or find any other way to slide into their Messenger app without being marked as spam. Introduce your service, build a relationship, and ask them to share their location to offer them the best discounts at local shops or restaurants. If your offer is convincing enough, the user is most likely to share their live location with you on Messenger.

This way, you can manipulate the user into sharing their live location. Note that this is just an example, and we do not encourage you to follow this path unless it is not harming anyone.

