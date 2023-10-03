How iGaming Platforms Ensure Safety for Themselves and Their Players

Gaming has always been a way for people to relax, socialize, and entertain themselves. In recent decades, there has been a dramatic shift from more traditional forms of gaming to people playing games online through apps and browsers.

This trend has been particularly prominent in casino gaming, aka iGaming, with players enjoying the convenience and variety offered by casino sites.

Cyberattacks are a growing risk for all online businesses, including online casino websites. These sites have a responsibility to keep their players safe while they enjoy online casino games and protect themselves from reputational and financial harm. Scams, hackers, and data breaches are just some of the cyber risks that they must take measures to counteract.

We look at some of the methods iGaming platforms are using to keep themselves and their players protected from harm:

ID and Age Verification Requirements

One step that online casinos take to prevent financial crime is to Know Your Customer. This is the requirement for the customer to pass identification checks and usually takes place during the sign-up or first deposit process.

Different casino sites will have different procedures for this, and the requirements for certain documents may differ between them. A customer can be asked for a scan or photograph of their passport for ID verification and a document proving their residential address, such as a valid driving license or recent utility bill.

It is important that these documents are requested before the new user begins playing, as it would be unfair to block them from withdrawing any winnings later on if they were unable to provide the required documentation.

The verification process can be as quick as 24 hours or take up to 72 hours, depending on the casino’s operations and capacity. As an anti-laundering measure, some may need extra information, such as banking statements, to prove account ownership.

A growing number of sites are investing in new AI tools to speed up the verification process. AI is able to scan through databases and carry out checks far quicker than humans, freeing up more resources and lowering employment costs.

ID verification also prevents underage casino gaming. Gambling laws differ between countries, but many have the requirement that players be over the age of 18 or 21 in some cases. Casinos have a legal and ethical responsibility to prevent young people under these ages from accessing their games.

Secure Payment Methods

Another safety measure that casino sites use is the adoption of secure payment methods for customer deposits and withdrawals. One of the most popular payment methods on these sites is credit and debit cards, due to their convenience and high level of trust.

One of the benefits of using these is that the bank carries out their own payment verification process, and there is also some financial protection for both the vendor (the casino) and the customer.

Third-party digital payment providers like PayPal and Neteller are also popular. PayPal has more than 200 million users around the world; it is widely recognized and secure. When using these third parties, the player just logs on to their account and doesn’t need to enter their bank details every time they want to make a withdrawal or deposit.

There are a minority of casinos that also accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin; some players like this method due to the anonymity of the transaction. However, this type of digital currency isn’t verified through a central process and therefore has yet to achieve wide acceptance on casino websites.

Attaining the Appropriate Licensing

All legitimate online casinos possess gambling licences for the jurisdiction they are operating in. In the United Kingdom, for example, online casinos are required to get a license from the UK Gambling Commission.

This commission ensures that all gambling businesses comply with rules and regulations; it also provides customers with information on their rights. If a casino fails to meet regulations and protect customers from harm, they can be at risk of receiving a fine and / or having their license suspended.

Therefore, players can be reassured when they see the licensing symbol on the casino site that the casino has this responsibility and will be held accountable if they cannot or do not comply.

Utilizing Data Encryption

iGaming platforms utilize encryption technology to safeguard private and sensitive data, such as financial information. Most websites use 128-bit SSL encryption technology, and users can determine whether a site has a valid SSL certificate by looking for the padlock icon in the address bar of their browser.

This encryption acts like a digital safe, wrapping the data in a layer of code that’s extremely tough to crack. Think of it like having a special secret language between you and the iGaming platform – even if someone overhears your conversation (or, in this case, intercepts the data), they won’t understand a word unless they have the unique key to decode it.

Encryption prevents criminals from using the most sensitive information in the event of a data hack, which limits damage. So, even if hackers manage to get their hands on some data, without the proper decryption key, all they’ll see is a bunch of scrambled, meaningless characters. It’s like they’ve stolen a treasure chest, only to find it’s filled with sand. This protective measure ensures that players’ financial details and personal information remain shielded, giving them peace of mind as they engage in online gaming activities.

