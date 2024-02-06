Every year, millions of new businesses are launched. According to the U.S. Business Formation Statistics (BFS), 5.08 million new business applications were filed in 2022. The competition has compelled most companies to adopt solutions to streamline operations, drive growth, and improve customer relationships.

One global company that provides these solutions is Cincom Software Solutions. Founded in 1968, the company has evolved to become a software solution provider, powering firms in different industries.

The company offers a range of products and services, also called Cincom Systems, including Cincom CPQ, CONTROL, and SUPRA. This article will cover some major Cincom software systems and their benefits for businesses.

5 Key Cincom Software Solutions

1. Cincom CPQ

The CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote) is a system that helps companies break down complex sales processes, leading to swift deal finalization by the sales team. The CPQ system also enhances customers’ experiences, resulting in increased revenue and profits. Some of its benefits include:

Increases Sales Efficiency: CPQ software enhances sales by streamlining quoting and setting up proposal documents. This allows the sales team to focus on building relationships and understanding customer needs instead of manually handling sales activities.

Enhanced Accuracy: Utilizing this software allows businesses to reduce pricing errors and ensure consistent quotations, thereby reducing the likelihood of losses due to miscalculations.

Data-driven Insights: The software allows companies to gain insights into customer preferences and sales performance with built-in analytics tools.

Improved Customer Satisfaction: It provides a transparent quoting experience to customers, enhancing customer satisfaction, which is essential for retention.

2. Cincom CONTROL

The CONTROL system is a comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) and operational management system designed to provide a unified platform for overseeing all aspects of a business. It provides major benefits, including the following:

Enhanced Visibility and Control: It allows real-time insights into a business’s entire operations, which is essential for improving efficiency and making informed decisions.

Gives Businesses a Competitive Edge: It also provides business owners with up-to-date data and insights on their business. This can be used to make better decisions and take proactive steps, giving you an edge over competitors.

Enhance Quality Control: This allows companies to avoid errors, eliminate waste, and follow regulatory compliance. This helps improve the business’s overall quality control.

Streamline Operations: With the CONTROL software, companies can swiftly automate manual operations, allowing them to focus on other essential tasks.

3. Cincom SUPRA

This is a unified database management software used for developing and deploying custom business applications. It utilizes the power of low-code development to help users build applications swiftly. It offers a range of benefits for enterprises, including:

Reduced Application Development Time: SUPRA allows the quick and easy development of business applications compared to traditional coding methods. This can be done on different platforms, including UNIX, Linux, and OpenVMS.

Enhanced Developer Productivity: The software allows firms with little or no coding knowledge to create solutions swiftly.

Improved User Experience: Supports the development of user-friendly and intuitive applications that solve the needs of enterprises.

Improve Legacy Applications Functionality: SUPRA can be used to integrate and examine operational data, allowing enterprises to arrive at better decisions.

Cost-effective Analytics Solution: The software also serves as a cost-benefit analysis tool, offering a quick data conversion from transactional systems into analytical information.

4. Cincom Eloquence

This is a customer communications management (CCM) solution designed for companies to create, manage, and deliver personalized communication through different channels. Benefits of the Eloquence include:

Improved Customer Engagement: It delivers relevant and timely communications, enabling firms to communicate more efficiently with customers.

Increased Operational Efficiency: This helps companies automate and manage communication processes, saving time and resources.

Enhances Brand Reputation: Allow stronger customer relationships with personalized and consistent communication.

To find out what others are saying about the Eloquence system, check out these reviews on Gartner.

5. Cincom Smalltalk

This software is a commercial and object-oriented programming language that allows developers to build scalable and robust applications. Companies can use it to:

Improve Code Quality and Maintainability: Allow businesses to write clear and concise code that is understandable and can easily be modified.

Increased Developer Productivity: Allows users to leverage a highly productive language with simple syntax and powerful features.

Reduced Long-term Costs: Support companies to set up applications that are easily maintained and upgraded.

Performance Enhancements and Migrations: It also allows companies to optimize their applications for better performance, enabling them to handle larger datasets and more complex operations.

Wrapping up, Cincom software solutions offer several innovative systems that enhance companies’ operations, including automating manual tasks, generating product quotes, and enhancing quality control. Each of them empowers businesses to stand out in today’s competitive market.

