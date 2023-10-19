The role of artificial intelligence in cyber security has shifted from being a futuristic concept to a game-changing ally in the battle against cyber threats. In the past, the cyber world struggled to keep up with sneaky hackers because of laborious manual methods.

AI in cybersecurity not only swiftly scans vast amounts of data to detect threats but also predicts where new ones might emerge. Instead of just reacting based on old rules, AI takes a proactive stance, constantly learning and evolving.

It’s like upgrading from a night watchman with a flashlight to a fully-equipped digital detective who foresees where the next crime might occur. For businesses and individuals alike, this means quicker defenses and a much safer digital space. It’s evident: in today’s rapid-fire cyberspace, AI in cybersecurity isn’t just helpful; it’s a necessity.

However, it can be difficult to discern whether cyber security tools on the market that rely on artificial intelligence can live up to their promises.

How can we tell whether these AI-powered tools will contribute to more streamlined processes for security operations?

Here, we clarify both the capabilities of AI in cybersecurity and its limitations.

Capabilities of AI in Cybersecurity

1. Automating Repetitive Actions

Security experts already have a lot of responsibilities on their plate. They have to manage systems and make sense of a lot of data, as well as repeat cybersecurity processes over and over.

Today, teams can rely on artificial intelligence to automate repeated tasks.

For instance, AI tools can catalog new flaws and attacks and automate the blocking of such threats right away.

Cybersecurity operatives can then focus on more pressing issues and tasks within the company. They can dedicate more time to hunt for advanced threats. And find (plus react) to critical exploits before they escalate.

2. Analyzing Large Volumes of Data

On average, companies have 76 security tools that protect their assets. All of them generate data non-stop, and all of this data has to be continually analyzed. Security teams need insights to assess the state of security and prioritize their tasks.

If a company lacks accurate and thorough data management systems, this can create a frustrating experience for security teams. Think data overload, false alerts, and the burnout of overworked teams.

AI is essential for mitigating these issues.

With a reliable AI-powered tool, teams receive insights they can trust.

3. Machine Learning vs. AI in Cybersecurity

Machine learning is a subcategory of artificial intelligence. All machine learning is AI, but not all AI is machine learning. The main difference between AI and machine learning in cybersecurity is in how they mimic the human brain.

The fact is that machine learning continually learns from the data it receives. Also, it can put this data into the context of a specific company.

ML capability can conduct continuous behavioral analysis of an attack surface and analyze anomalies within the context of an organization.

4. Detection of Threats and Responding to Them

The faster a vulnerability is detected, the lower the cost of recovery. This is where AI steps in. Depending on the setup, an AI tool can seek discrepancies and signs of malicious activity 24/7.

Compared to legacy tools, AI can offer real-time detection and response as well as continual monitoring of attack surfaces and security posture.

For example, when AI is applied to cloud security, the tool will continually seek to see if there are signs of illicit access or misconfigured security settings.

Hackers Have AI, Too

AI is integral to cybersecurity for defense purposes. However, keep in mind that threat actors also have this technology (both AI and ML) at their disposal for offensive purposes.

Here are a couple of capabilities of AI in the wrong hands:

Can be used to create deep fakes and spread misinformation

Deep fakes, powered by AI, are alarmingly realistic fabrications of audio and video. These can deceive viewers, lead to character defamation, and even propagate fake news, destabilizing public perception and trust.

Scammers can generate eerily accurate voice imitations or counterfeit videos, tricking individuals into believing they’re interacting with a genuine entity. This can lead to the disclosure of sensitive information or even financial fraud.

AI, in the arsenal of a hacker, becomes a tool to unearth vulnerabilities within systems. By processing vast amounts of data, hackers can identify and exploit weak spots in cybersecurity defenses faster than traditional methods would allow.

Limitations of AI for Security

If done right and developed by a reputable company, AI will make a difference for security teams. It will provide them with key security insights, ensure that the threat gets detected and mitigated before it escalates into a major problem, and make sense of a lot of data.

That is, it can save a lot of time for security experts and buy more time for a company that is facing new hacking threats every day.

On the other hand, companies that implement AI have to consider the inevitable bias and possible incompatibility of AI with other security solutions.

For the AI tool to give the best results, it needs to be trained and fed quality data. It needs reliable and unbiased information to generate reliable and unbiased security insights.

Businesses that have a lot of older legacy security solutions may have difficulty adopting AI since such tools aren’t compatible with new technologies.

Over time, both AI and machine learning technologies will advance. Keep in mind that they’re both in their developmental stages.

Is AI in Cybersecurity Overhyped?

AI isn’t the magic bullet that will make an infrastructure 100% safe against hacking. The reality is that no technology can guarantee this. Cybersecurity is all about continual improvement, where neverending work is part of the territory.

However, it’s unsustainable to manage cybersecurity without artificial intelligence today.

The average business is up against too many hacking threats. This includes both zero-day exploits that are likely to bypass security solutions and well-known exploits that can be blocked at the gate.

Security teams are operating with limited resources. They need to focus their time wisely on critical and more advanced threats. And they need relevant data and insights to do so.

This is the pivotal role that AI in cybersecurity has within security operations—it creates more time for teams, helping them work smart.

FAQs

Here are some commonly asked questions when it comes to the role of AI in cybersecurity:

Will cybersecurity be automated? Partial automation in cybersecurity is inevitable, with AI aiding in detecting threats faster. However, human expertise remains essential for complex threat analysis. Will AI take over cyber security? AI will enhance cybersecurity processes, but won’t entirely replace human intervention. Expert judgment is crucial in nuanced threat landscapes. What platforms are using cybersecurity AI? Platforms like cloud services, endpoint security tools, and network monitoring systems integrate AI to boost threat detection and response times. How does cybersecurity AI work? Cybersecurity AI analyzes vast data sets, identifies patterns, and predicts threats based on learned behaviors, offering proactive protection against potential vulnerabilities. How will AI affect cybersecurity? AI will streamline threat detection, reduce response times, and adapt to evolving cyber risks, elevating overall cybersecurity efficacy. How is cybersecurity AI being improved? Continuous research in machine learning algorithms and threat intelligence is driving advancements in cybersecurity AI, ensuring it stays ahead of evolving cyber threats. How can AI and machine learning (ML) help cybersecurity? AI and ML can analyze massive datasets, predict vulnerabilities, and adapt to new threats, automating and enhancing threat detection and response. Why AI is the future of cybersecurity? Given the complexity and volume of modern cyber threats, AI’s predictive and adaptive capabilities position it as an essential tool for future cybersecurity endeavors.

